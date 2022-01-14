Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 70 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany stock opened at $684.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $672.96 and a 200 day moving average of $664.15.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

