Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 6,500.00 target price on the stock.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,840.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.