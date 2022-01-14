Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $593,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,900 shares of company stock worth $3,134,282 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.