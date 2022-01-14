Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $105.00 at Truist

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ball by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

