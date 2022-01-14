Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,207 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,259 ($17.09) to GBX 1,207 ($16.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.23) to GBX 1,560 ($21.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.72) to GBX 1,470 ($19.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.34) to GBX 1,260 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.61).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,113 ($15.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 831 ($11.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.64.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.