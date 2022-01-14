Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,207 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,259 ($17.09) to GBX 1,207 ($16.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.23) to GBX 1,560 ($21.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.72) to GBX 1,470 ($19.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.34) to GBX 1,260 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.61).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,113 ($15.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 831 ($11.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.64.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

