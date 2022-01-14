Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after buying an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Athene by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after buying an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

