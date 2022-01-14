Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE:UAA opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

