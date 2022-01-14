Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of INFO opened at $122.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

