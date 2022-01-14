Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

YPF opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

