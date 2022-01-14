Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $119.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

