Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 261 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BRP were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 88.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.74. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

