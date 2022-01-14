ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $23,097,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

