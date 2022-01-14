TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Five Below by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.30.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.