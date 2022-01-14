TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 127,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 98,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 311,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 206,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

