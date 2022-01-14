TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,614 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Equinox Gold worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 79.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 191,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

