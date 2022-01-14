Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 968 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

