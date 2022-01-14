Advisory Services Network LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Motco grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

