Advisory Services Network LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $236.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

