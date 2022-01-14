Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
