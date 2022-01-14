Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.