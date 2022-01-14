$452.70 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report $452.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.10 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $428.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

