Analysts Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Masco reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock worth $7,834,920. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

