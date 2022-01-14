Mark Dioguardi Purchases 103,844 Shares of Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) insider Mark Dioguardi acquired 103,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,845.68 ($16,435.74).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.