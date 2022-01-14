Roger Crystal Sells 1,058 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OPNT opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 million, a P/E ratio of 583.92 and a beta of 0.51. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

