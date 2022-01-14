Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,255 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in RingCentral by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.36.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

