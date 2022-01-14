Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.91 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $39,305,280. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $650.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $623.87 and its 200-day moving average is $627.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

