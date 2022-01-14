Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 7,693 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

