ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 267,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after acquiring an additional 616,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

