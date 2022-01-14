Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 250.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 527,838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 10.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Rollins by 174.7% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

