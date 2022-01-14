Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.