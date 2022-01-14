Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 2,187.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $964.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.28. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $39.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

