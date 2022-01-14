Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Cactus by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WHD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $43.85 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.