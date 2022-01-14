Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $619.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

