Swiss National Bank Buys 4,900 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of New York Community Bancorp worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB opened at $13.30 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

