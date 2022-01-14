New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of New Residential Investment worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

