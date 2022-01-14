Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.07% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

