Swiss National Bank Has $11.89 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.