Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Medpace worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 176.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $180.28 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

