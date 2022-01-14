GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $21.01. GH Research shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,661,000. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,590,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

