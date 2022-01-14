First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.94. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 48,419 shares changing hands.

AG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 105,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

