Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $639.27

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$639.27 and last traded at C$635.87, with a volume of 159679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$633.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFH. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$743.57.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$586.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$554.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 47.5400013 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.