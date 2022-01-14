Bunge (NYSE:BG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.