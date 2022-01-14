Bunge (NYSE:BG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.
BG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.
Shares of BG opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00.
In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
