Citigroup Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Neutral

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of PHG opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
