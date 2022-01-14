Citigroup Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Neutral

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

