Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

