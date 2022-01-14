Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Up 5,787.5% in December

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 5,787.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWWBF opened at 0.60 on Friday. Powerband Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 1.24.

Get Powerband Solutions alerts:

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Powerband Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company.

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerband Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerband Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.