HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.38) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 480 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.58) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 496.83 ($6.74).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 513.90 ($6.98) on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.68) and a one year high of GBX 514.60 ($6.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 446.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 418.64.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

