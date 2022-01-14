Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 9,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,367.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $29.25 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.