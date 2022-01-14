Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 9,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $29.25 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4151 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.