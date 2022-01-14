Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $65,708,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Abiomed by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $28,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $306.79 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.16 and its 200-day moving average is $337.55.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

