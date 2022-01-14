The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 869,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 98.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 832,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The GEO Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 533,344 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

