Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $25,958,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $27,297,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.