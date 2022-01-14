Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Rapid7 worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.33. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,316 shares of company stock worth $11,400,482. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

